Grundy County Health Department hosts class on adult mental health April 24

The flyer for the Adult Mental Health First Aid training course from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24 at JJC Morris Campus, 725 School St. (Photo provided by the Grundy County Health Department)

The Grundy County Health Department is hosting a training course on adult mental health first aid from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 24 at the JJC Morris Campus, 725 School St. in Morris.

These classes will teach adults how to recognize signs of mental health and substance abuse challenges in adults 18 and older, how to offer help and how to guie a person toward the appropriate care.

Topics covered include anxiety, psychosis, depression, addiction and more. Those interested may be employers, police officers, hospital staff, first responders and people who would like to be caring for those around them.

Nearly one in five people in the US lives with mental illness, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.

Those interested can register at grundyhealth.com.