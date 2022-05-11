Morris Community High School honors its athletes

MORRIS — Morris Community High School recognized several student athletes during its honors day assembly on Tuesday.

Athletic Director Jeff Johnson presented two students with the William R. Ferguson Award. It originally was called the Outstanding Senior Athlete award first established in 1953. It later was changed to honor former teacher, coach, and athletic director William R. Ferguson.

The award is presented each year to one male and one female senior athlete for exhibiting athletic ability, leadership, loyalty and sportsmanship throughout their high school careers. The head coaches at Morris High School nominate and vote for the award recipients, according to Johnson.

The top five female nominees were Alexa Edwards, Katherine Halcomb, Maddie Noon, Maddie Shannon and Grace Lines, who won. Lines participated in tennis and softball.

“It’s nice to have my hard work recognized. I am very thankful for the support from my coaches and family throughout my time here,” Lines said.

The top five male nominees were Julian Gonzalez, Henry Hansen, Aiden Romak, Zack Romak and Myles Johnson, who won. Johnson played football, basketball and track.

Myles Johnson and Grace Lines as this year's William R. Ferguson award winners. (Maribeth Wilson)

“It is cool to be recognized for everything I have done in high school. I am thankful for my coaches and family for helping and supporting me the entire time,” Johnson said.

This years J.S Crabtree award winners, Zach Romak, Maddie Shannon, and Henry Hansen. (Maribeth Wilson)

Johnson presented the J.S Crabtree sportsmanship award, in honor of J.S. Crabtree a former coach, teacher, and administrator who stressed the importance of academic achievement, extracurricular participation and sportsmanship.

The award is presented to one male and one female basketball player and one football player.

Maddie Shannon and Zack Romack were the basketball recipients.

Henry Hansen was this year’s football recipient.

Johnson recognized the following three-sport senior athletes as well.

Alexa Edwards

Julian Gonzalez

Zachary Hairald

Katherine Halcomb

Myles Johnson

Alexis McKerrow

Ethan Morrissy

Maddie Noon

Lillian Ochoa

Adriana Plasencia

Aidan Romak

Maddie Shannon

Libby Wright



