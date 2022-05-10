Last weekend for Tribute at Morris Theatre Guild

MORRIS - It is not too late to catch the last three performances of “Tribute” by Bernard Slade at Morris Theatre Guild, tickets are still available for all three performances.

Keenan Bigg and Marley Hennessey get to know each other in "Tribute" at Morris Theatre Guild this weekend.

This delightful show tells the story of Scottie Templeton, a charming, irresponsible fellow, played by Joe Baima of Marseilles. A sometime Broadway press agent and former scriptwriter, he’s everyone’s friend, nobody’s hero and a great womanizer who’s managed to live over fifty years without taking anything seriously including love, marriage, and fatherhood. Life’s been one continuous gag, with his friend and boss, Lou Daniels, played by Bill Gillespie of Morris.

Joe Baima and Jen Ketcham play friendly ex-spouses in "Tribute", this weekend at Morris Theatre Guild.

At fifty-one, he learns from his doctor, Dr. Gladys Petrelli, played by Dawn Brunker of Plainfield, that the script’s been rewritten as a tragedy: he is fatally ill. His son Jud, played by Keenan Bigg of Coal City, alienated by years of neglect, comes to visit. Scottie’s one concern is to make friends with his son. Everyone else adores Scottie including his ex-wife, Maggie Stratton, played by Jen Ketchum of Sandwich, his girlfriend, Sally Haines, played by Marley Hennessy of Shorewood, and his good friend Hillary, played by Paula Schramm of Morris. After a bitter, revealing confrontation, father and son are reconciled, and it is Jud who gets Scottie to agree to be re-hospitalized for treatment and then organizes a giant tribute to his father in a theatre.

Tickets can be purchased online at morristheatreguild.org or by calling 815-942-1966 for $15 with senior and students rates offered as well. Tickets can also be purchased at the box office, as available, for $20 on the night/afternoon of the performance. Don’t miss this final show of MTG’s Season with its delightful twists and turns on the way to the final resolution.



