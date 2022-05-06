Three Coal City students nominated for musical theatre awards

CHICAGO — Broadway In Chicago has announced the nominees for the 2022 Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards, including three Coal City High School students.

IHSMTA Best Actress nominee Chloe Peacock (Provided by Coal City High School)

Chloe Peacock was among 12 nominees for Best Actress, while both Derek Carlson and Aiden Kostbade were among 12 nominees for Best Actor.

IHSMTA Best Actor nominee Derek Carlson (Provided by Coal City )

The nominees were selected from over 200 student applications from 76 participating schools across the state. The students have been invited to attend the awards program at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 23 at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place, 175 E. Chestnut.

IHSMTA Best Actor nominee Aidan Kostbade (Provided by Coal City High School)

Since 2014, Coal City has had 13 nominations. This year marks the first time more than one of its students has been nominated in a given year and the first time a junior (Carlson) has been nominated.