Grundy County Health Department offers walk-in vaccine clinic May 13

The Grundy County Health department will be offering a walk-in clinic from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, May 13 at the Grundy Administration Building at 1320 Union St. in Morris.

Walk-in clinics are for persons aged 12 years and older, who are eligible by CDC guidelines and are interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Local pharmacies and neighboring counties have additional clinic opportunities.

Grundy County’s COVID-19 Community Level has been given the designation of LOW by the CDC. Residents in areas with this designation are recommended to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and to get tested if experiencing symptoms.