Jury Trial set for Verona homicide case

A jury trial was scheduled for a Yorkville man charged with first degree murder and aggravated arson in connection with a May 2019 killing and house fire.

Robert Turk, 45, was arrested on the charges after the body of Elizabeth Link was discovered in her home following a fire. Link was 39.

Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the burning home and discovered Link’s body as firefighters doused the flames, according to a news release.

The Grundy County corner’s office is unwilling to release information on the case.

The coroner’s office hired an expert witness to analyze evidence at the crime scene, the coroner’s office determined the cause of death was homicide.

Turk’s trial is set for May 16.