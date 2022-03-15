Grundy County police reports: March 15, 2022

Information in Grundy County police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Grundy County police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
- Carey Grant,34, of Shorewood was arrested by the Morris police on the charge of driving while license suspended at 3:28 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Price Street in Morris.
- Rachel Hanks, 29, of Morris was arrested by the Morris police on the charge of driving under the influence at 10:10 p.m. on Saturday in the 1800 block of North Division Street in Morris.