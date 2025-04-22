Drip Drop Aesthetics opens second location in Diamond

Diamond Mayor Terry Kernc, the Drip Drop Aesthetics Team and the Grundy County Chamber celebrated their new second location in Diamond with a ribbon cutting April 4. (Photo provided by the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce)

Drip Drop Aesthetics has opened its second location in Diamond at Diamond Suites, 2290 Division St.

Drip Drop is a hybrid business medical spa combining elements of a traditional spa with medical treatments, according to Manager Amanda Taylor in a Friday news release. Along with its Minooka location, it offers a variety of non-surgical procedures to improve a client’s appearance, health and well-being, according to the news release.

“Our locations are overseen by our licensed healthcare professional nurse practitioner ensuring that medical-grade treatments are provided in a safe environment,” Taylor said. “We pride ourselves on not only the safety we prioritize, but also on working with our clients to make sure their experience meets their needs.”

The Minooka location at 841 Ridge Road and the Diamond location are owned by Dione Valentino and Lynn Harvel, and the original location opened around two and a half years ago. The business employs 15 people.

Medical spas specialize in Botox and Dermal fillers to help reduce wrinkles, fine lines and restore volume to the face, according to the news release. It also offers chemical peels, microdermabrasion, IV therapy, and hormone replacement therapy.

“Every treatment starts with a one-on-one consultation,” Taylor said. “We listen to your goals, assess your skin or wellness needs, and craft a plan that’s 100 percent tailored to you.”

The Grundy County Chamber of Commerce, Diamond Mayor Terry Kernc, Drip Drop employees and the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on April 4.

Drop drop is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. For an appointment, call 815-255-2974.