Grundy County Senior Expo returns for 2025

(Photo provided by the Grundy County Health Department)

The Grundy County Health Department is again hosting its annual Celebration of Seniors Senior Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 21 at Jennifer’s Garden, 55 Gore Road, Morris.

The event has been well-attended the last couple of years, drawing over 1,000 people each year. There are vendors, seminars and door prizes, all catered toward the senior citizens of Grundy County.

Free rides will be available through the Grundy Transit System for those who don’t drive.

Those with questions can contact seniors@grundyhealth.com or call 815-941-3404.