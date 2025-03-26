March 26, 2025
Morris Area Public Library celebrates Free Comic Book Day Saturday, May 3

By Michael Urbanec
The Morris Area Public Library at 607 Liberty St. (Michael Urbanec)

Morris Area Public Library will have an action-packed day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 3, when it celebrates Free Comic Book Day.

“Comic Books and graphic novels go beyond superheroes-spanning every genre and offering a fun way to improve reading comprehension, vocabulary and visual literacy,” reads a Monday news release. “Whether you’re a longtime fan or just discovering the world of comics, this is the perfect opportunity to explore new stories and characters.”

Those attending can also design their own comic using the library’s comic book templates, or they can enjoy a coloring page featuring their favorite characters.

The library will also be showing “The Empire Strikes Back” at 1:30 p.m. on the big screen, and there will be a lightsaber craft station afterward. Registration is required, so the library can make sure it has enough supplies.

For more information about Free Comic Book Day and other events at the Morris Area Public Library, please visit www.morrislibrary.com or contact the library at 815-942-6880.

