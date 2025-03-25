March 25, 2025
Grundy Sheriff’s Office issues 9 speeding tickets, two illegal consumption charges over St. Patrick’s Day

By Michael Urbanec
A photo of a Grundy County Sheriff's Office squad car, taken Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. (Michael Urbanec)

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that it issued nine speeding tickets, two citations for illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor and one arrest for driving with a suspended license during the St. Patrick’s Day enforcement period.

“We strongly enforce traffic laws for one reason: To save lives,” said Deputy Chief Paul Clampitt.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office said in the news release that it worked with state and local law enforcement and highway safety partners in the St. Patrick’s Day campaign.

The safety effort was funded by federal highway safety funds administered by IDOT.

