March 16, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsElection 2025SportsBearseNewspaperObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Morris Hospital and YMCA offer pair of Parkinson’s programs

By Michael Urbanec
The new Morris Hospital YMCA, 2200 Dupont Ave., Morris.

The new Morris Hospital YMCA, 2200 Dupont Ave., Morris. (Michael Urbanec)

Morris Hospital and the Morris Hospital YMCA are offering two free programs in April, Dr. Isaac Mezo’s Parkinson’s and You at 2 p.m. Friday, April 11 and Meal Prepping for People with Parkinson’s at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 23, both at 2200 W. Dupont Ave., Morris.

These programs are both for people wwho have been diagnosed with Parksinson’s disease and their loved ones.

Dr. Mezo will discuss medications and therapy services that help manage the symptoms of the disease.

In the second event, a dietitian will explain how people who have Parkinson’s can incorporate the right foods into their diets to make sure they’re getting the best nutrition, since Parkinson’s can lead to nutritional deficiencies.

To register, call the Morris Hospital Wellness Manager at 815-705-7358 or visit morrishospital.org/events.

Morris
Michael Urbanec

Michael Urbanec

Michael Urbanec covers Grundy County and the City of Morris, Coal City, Minooka, and more for the Morris Herald-News