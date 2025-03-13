City of Morris hosts electronic recycling event

The City of Morris announced in a news release Tuesday that it will host an electronics recycling event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, March 21, at First America Recycling, 1000 E. Armstrong St.

Recycling accepted includes computers, laptops, tablets, cell phones, chargers, televisions, DVD players, game consoles, printers, fax machines, office equipment, microwaves, batteries, cables and wiring.

There is a $25 charge for all CRT televisions and monitors. CRT means the old bulky monitors from before flat panel screens were around, according to the release.

“This event is an excellent opportunity for our community to take part in responsible recycling, helping protect our environment and reduce the harmful impacts of electronic waste,” Morris Mayor Chris Brown said. “We encourage all residents to clean out their garages, basements, and storage spaces, and bring any unwanted electronics to be safely recycled.”

According to the release, electronic waste often contains hazardous materials like lead, mercury and cadmium, and can contaminate the environment if not disposed of properly. Residents attending will be contributing to reducing pollution and conserving resources.

Those with questions can call First American at 815-941-9888. Additional events will be held Friday, July 18 and Friday, Oct. 17.