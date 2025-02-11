Morris Hospital and YMCA hosts nutrition seminar

Morris Hospital and the YMCA are teaming up to offer a free nutrition seminar, “Managing Heart Disease and Diet” from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Morris Hospital YMCA, 2200 W. Dupont Ave., Morris.

This program is open to the community, and a registered dietitian will explain how to reduce saturated fats, cholesterol and sodium while increasing fibers in the diet. A heart-healthy diet, according to the Friday news release, helps reduce blood cholesterol, high blood pressure and lowers the risk of heart disease.

The free monthly nutrition seminars provide the knowledge and tools needed to make lasting, healthy changes in eating habits.

Additional topics include “Learn How to Build Muscle or Gain Weight with Protein Intake” from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 26, and “Meal Prepping for People with Parkinson’s” from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 23.

To register, call the wellness manager at 815-705-7358 or visit morrishospital.org/events and select the Nutrition category.