New Morris public works building expected to be open by August

The new City of Morris Public Works Building, which is currently under construction near Ashley and Gun Club Road. (Photo provided by Julie Wilkinson)

The new public works facility at Gun Club and Ashley Road in Morris is expected to be finished by the start of August, according to Alderman Jim Black.

Black provided the Morris City Council with an update Monday night, letting them know that contractors are waiting on ComEd to install and turn on the electricity.

He said Wilmington had a similar wait time with ComEd when getting its public works building up and running. After electricity is up and running, Black said Comcast will be able to start their work and contractors can finish painting, hanging doors, installing the elevator, and working on things like flooring and putting in furniture.

He also said Narvick Bros. contractors plan on pouring concrete on the building’s north side some time in the next week or two.