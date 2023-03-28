Elevated Life Therapy offers counseling services in Morris

MORRIS – The Grundy County Chamber of Commerce & Industry proudly welcomed a new Chamber member Elevated Life Therapy of Morris.

Elevated Life Therapy, 105 E. Main St., is owned and operated by Raeann Lowry. After gaining years of experience in counseling services, she decided it was time to open her own practice. The therapy office opened in October and had a ribbon cutting with the Grundy Chamber and Mayor Chris Brown on Feb. 14.

“I truly am passionate about mental health and I take pride in the work that I do at my business,” Lowry said. “I strive to make a difference in the lives of those I support.”

She provides mental health counseling services to people from all walks of life and specializes in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy. Her office accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and is open Tuesday through Thursday by appointment.

“Our mental health has to be a priority and finding available counselors has become difficult for people. The Chamber is thrilled to welcome Raeann Lowry and help to promote her much-needed services in our community,” Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen said.

Lowry has goals of growing her business and starting a podcast on mental health. She encourages everyone to find time to prioritize self-care for your mental health.

“We live busy lives, but it is important to find time to connect with yourself,” she said.

For information on Elevated Life Therapy call 815-661-6257, visit Psychology Today or search for Elevated Life Therapy on Facebook.

For information on the Grundy County Chamber visit grundychamber.com or call 815-942-0113.