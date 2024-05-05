New Menchie's Minooka celebrates grand opening with free frozen yogurt

The Menchie's mascot and team at an event in April. (Photo provided by Grundy County Chamber of Commerce)

Menchie’s, North America’s largest self-serve frozen yogurt franchise, is opening its newest store at 450 W Mondamin St., Minooka on Thursday, May 16th.

To celebrate the opening, Menchie’s will hold a grand opening celebration from May 17th to May 19th.

The grand opening event includes:

• Ribbon cutting ceremony on May 17th at 3:30 pm.

• FREE 8 oz. frozen yogurt to all guests on Saturday, May 18th from 12 pm to 11 pm

• FREE waffle bowls to all guests on Sunday, May 19th from 12 pm to 10 pm

On Saturday, May 18th, Menchie’s have a full day of fun planned including:

• Exclusive Menchie’s Gift Bag with a $25 Gift Card for the first 10 families.

• Balloon Artist & Face Painting from 12 pm to 3 pm

• Appearances and photos with Menchie

• Plus, guests can spin the Prize Wheel for fun Menchie’s gifts and kids can do crafts at our Kids Activity Center, while supplies last.

On Sunday, May 19th, the fun will continue with:

• Appearances and photos with Menchie.

• Guests can spin the Prize Wheel for fun Menchie’s gifts and kids can do crafts at our Kids Activity Center, while supplies last.

“We love the high-quality yogurt and friendly atmosphere at Menchie’s, and we plan to continue this experience in our Minooka store,” said local franchisee, Eric Peterson. “The community is our number one priority, and we can’t wait to spread smiles to friends and families in Minooka and Channahon.”

Menchie’s said in a Thursday news release that it has a welcoming environment that’s fun and interactive, with arts and crafts for kids, enjoyable music and indoor-outdoor seating areas where friends and family gather. Guests can choose from a variety of rotating yogurt flavors and delicious toppings for unlimited combinations, ensuring smiles with every cup.

Menchie’s Minooka also offers frozen yogurt cakes, a delicious option for fans looking to celebrate special occasions such as birthdays, anniversaries and parties with their favorite frozen yogurt brand. Cakes are customizable, and guests can choose their favorite flavors and toppings for the ultimate sweet treat.

Menchie’s is also committed to giving back to each community it serves. Stores partner with local schools and organizations in fundraising activities. Each Menchie’s store donates thousands of dollars in cash and products annually to local schools to support student programs.

The company is a world leader in ensuring best-in-class products, and considers itself the ambassador of frozen yogurt quality worldwide. Menchie’s ensures that only the highest quality milk and flavors are used to make its frozen yogurt. The proprietary collection is made from California cows, which have not been treated with artificial growth hormones (rBST). Menchie’s frozen yogurt contains live and active cultures and has received the Live and Active Culture (LAC) seal indicating its endorsement by the National Yogurt Association.

Menchie’s Minooka is located at 450 W Mondamin St. and is open Sunday through Thursday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

For more information, visit www.menchies.com. Like Menchie’s on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/MenchiesMinooka or follow Menchie’s on Instagram at www.Instagram.com/Menchies.Minooka.

For extra sweet Menchie’s perks, download the Menchie’s app to earn rewards and free frozen yogurt. The Menchie’s app is available in the App Store and Google Play.