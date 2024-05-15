Veterans Dog Park opening after ceremony May 25

A dog park honoring US veterans is set to open during a ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25 at the corner of Wapella Street and Wabena Avenue in Minooka.

“A lonely, empty piece of green grass on a hill in downtown Minooka, Illinois is now one of the most beautiful Veterans Dog Parks in the country,” reads a Tuesday news release. “For three years, a lifelong resident drove by the open green pasture with a dream to design and construct a park for residents to bring their dogs to run and play off leash, but also a place to honor our Veterans. He envisioned a special place for Veterans to reminisce on their time wearing the uniform and their dedication and sacrifice for all those loved and lost.”

The resident said he’s always supported dog shelters and, having a degree in history, has always had a profound respect for veterans. He has also written two books, one about his father and another about WWII veteran George Bigelow, who was on the sinking of the Leopoldville on Dec. 24, 1944.

The park has gold and gray colored concrete that leads to 12-foot-high brick columns with a connecting arch, and red roses line the sidewalks leading to the focus of the park, a life-size bronze soldier with his dog. The sidewalk wraps around the entire park with a pergola halfway through.

“I was blessed by God to have met so many Patriots who came forward to assist in the building of one of the most special places for our Veterans and residents to enjoy,” the resident said.