First Presbyterian Church in Morris holds Hero Hotline, a vacation Bible school starting June 24

The First Presbyterian Church in Morris is holding a free vacation Bible school called Hero Hotline: Called Together to Serve God starting at 9:30 a.m. to noon on Monday, June 24 through Thursday, June 27 at 200 E. Jackson St., Morris.

Director Melissa Harri said on top of learning about the Bible, the kids will also learn about all sorts of music. This includes learning six new songs, and they’ll spend each day playing games, making crafts related to superheroes, and doing science activities.

“In addition to learning about heroes and that they, within themselves, can be heroes and learning about Jesus and sharing his love with others, they learn about heroes from the Bible,” Harri said. “Everyday, they learn a hotline tip. Heroes are called to follow Jesus. That’s the most important one, to help and love others to work together and show grace.”

Harri said the program is typically a smaller group, around 35 to 45 children with enough volunteers that it’s nearly one-to-one between the teachers and students.

“A lot of our leaders have done this for many years and they’re familiar with children and how they learn things,” Harri said.

She has a lot for the kids to do, with homemade projects and scenes that will help the children understand that they’re all part of something bigger.

The Vacation Bible School program is for children ages 4 through students in fifth grade, and the younger children must be potty trained in order to attend.