Shop Local: Pet supply store brings ‘holistic nutrition’ to Morris

MORRIS – Local pet supply store, Cat & Hound Market, has been working to bring the “best food with the best ingredients” to downtown Morris since 2009.

“We just want customers to know that when they come in and really pick anything out that it is going to be good for their cat or dog. That it is stuff we are feeding our own pets and it’s all stuff we feel comfortable with,” Co-Owner Jenny Patton said.

The market was founded in 2009, as Blackbird’s Bowl, before transferring ownership to owners Pattons and Cari Shaw in 2021.

Jenny Patton, co-owner of Cat & Hound, with Vino. (Maribeth Wilson)

According to its website, Blackbird’s Bowl was a space for pet owners to not only spoil their dogs and cats but also a place to learn about holistic nutrition and improve their pets’ lives.

Patton said they chose to purchase the store after Shaw walked in and told the previous owner how much she loved it. The owner asked if she would be interested in purchasing it and she did.

Patton and Shaw changed the name but maintained the holistic approach, focusing on ensuring cats and dogs are provided with not only nutrient-rich foods, but safe shampoos, toys and treats to maintain their overall health.

“We try to get the best foods with the best ingredients, you know, no wheat, no corn or soy. People really care about what’s going into their pet’s bodies. You love them like they’re your kid,” she said.

Cat & Hound carries a variety of food, including frozen raw, freeze-dried raw, slow-cooked, wet and dry. Each has its own benefits for pets and all are outlined on the Cat & Hound website.

The benefits of a frozen raw diet may include superior joint and bone health, strengthened immune system, healthy skin and soft coat, superior dental health, reduced stool volume and odor and reduced body odor.

“It can take a lot of time to research all the brands and everything and you may not really be sure. So, I feel like if people trust us to pick out good things, it kind of takes the burdens off them,” Patton said.

The market also sells handcrafted artisan cookies and frozen cupcakes baked in-house by Karen Johnson. They are made with coconut flour, sweet potatoes, coconut oil, honey, eggs and cinnamon.

“She comes in twice a week to create some in-depth creations for us. It’s all human-grade food. We can eat them, but we dehydrate them so they stay good a little longer,” Patton said.

Julie Wilkinson, the business development director for Morris, said the Cat & Hound is a destination within the downtown area and it has been exciting to see their vision for the store take shape.

“Jenny and Cari have been intentional about building relationships within the community and maintaining an atmosphere where people feel welcome to shop and seek resources to support their pets’ health,” she said.

Cat & Hound is located at 221 Liberty St. in Morris. It is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Wednesday and Fridays; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. For information call 815-941-9311 or visit catandhoundmarket.com/#about.