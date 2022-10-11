Shop Local: Rock Soul Love in Morris offers patrons ‘an eclectic mix of cultural gifts’

MORRIS – Rock Soul Love in Downtown Morris offers novelty items ranging from crystals and incense to distinctive jewelry pieces and spiritual artifacts.

The shop was open after the owner, Amy Lee, opened “Old Fiddlesticks” antique store with her mother when she moved to Grundy County in 1999.

“My mom decided she wanted to retire and I did not want to stop being a business owner so, we closed the store and I went and opened a cute little 500-square-foot store,” Lee said.

“We offer an eclectic mix of cultural gifts, stemming from clothing to jewelry to statuary to crystals and items from all over the world. I have stuff from literally almost every country,” Lee said. (Maribeth Wilson)

Not long after Lee opened her brick-and-mortar store, selling “antiques, collectibles, and retail” items, she noticed a lack of certain items in the area and decided to diversify the items she was carrying.

“As a business owner, I’ve always tried to see what is lacking in the area and because I knew no one else was really selling like incense, and no one was selling crystals or the type of genre that I carry,” Lee said.

Lee began to expand her store while downsizing the antiques and collectibles items of the store, offering more unique items. Eventually Lee was able to purchase a new building in downtown Morris with more space to expand her business.

Rock Soul Love is known for its extensive collection and numerous cultural displays showcasing various religious artifacts and hard-to-find crystals. Lee believes it’s important to have every religion represented. (Maribeth Wilson)

Rock Soul Love is known for its extensive collection and numerous cultural displays showcasing religious artifacts and rare crystals. Lee believes it’s important to have every religion represented.

“I feel like it’s important to allow anyone to identify with whatever they connect to. It’s their personal choice. I want people to be what they are into, I don’t want to exclude anyone,” Lee said.

Because of the success of the Morris location, Lee has opened Rock Soul Love stores in Ottawa, Lockport and Bloomington. But, Lee maintains the same welcoming atmosphere at every location.

“I want everyone to feel at home, I want them to feel safe. Like they are in a safe space for any type of belief system or whatever you’re into. I just want people to come in and feel welcomed,” Lee said.

“I truly love what I do. What I sell is my lifestyle. My home looks like my store,” she said.

Rock Soul Love is located at 216 Liberty Street in Morris. It is open from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday–Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m Sunday. For information, visit rocksoullove.com.