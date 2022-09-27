New entertainment business comes to Morris

MORRIS – Step inside a party bus – Morris’ new event concept.

For a girl’s night, kid’s birthday, or any upcoming celebration, rent the Wonderlust or the Rumble Bus from Hestertaiment.

Each bus is customized to the event, with packages ranging from a murder mystery night to gaming with friends. Each package includes every item you may need, perfectly curated to match your event.

Wonderlust at Clayton's Rail Market under the lights event. (Christina Hester)

Owners Christina and Mike Hester, are no strangers to providing entertainment to the community, previously owning “Hester Street,” a crafting and children’s store. During this time, the duo began planning events.

“We were starting to veer into adult events like we had done a couple of murder mysteries, and I loved every minute of it, at the same time loving the kid’s events too. There were some personal things, so we closed up shop, but we knew we weren’t done,” Christina Hester said.

“We didn’t want another brick-and-mortar. We wanted something that we could kind of utilize in this new weird world that we didn’t know existed before and mobile seemed like a great opportunity,” she said.

Hestertaiment currently offers two busses; Wonderlust, the crafting RV, and Rumble Bus, the electronic bus.

Wonderlust incorporates different methods of art, ranging from paint parties for kids, to a creative day with girlfriends.

“You can have six girlfriends with you, have some drinks and make a project or we are able to do the same things with kids. If you decide you want a more crafty party I’ll come to you and do slime and all that other fun stuff,” Christina Hester said.

Rumble Bus focuses more on adult entertainment ranging from pub crawls to murder mystery parties. The bus features six gaming stations that allow head-to-head competition between players.

Rumble Bus (Christina Hester)

The Hesters are looking forward to interacting with new people and getting back into the community.

“It’s been so pushed down the last couple of years without being able to interact and all the uncomfortableness that the world has given us, we’re getting back into the community with Cornfest and Magic in Morris. We just want people to have fun and a good time,” Mike Hester said.

To learn more about Hestertainment, including hours and pricing, visit its Facebook page at facebook.com/Hestertainment or email at hestertainment@gmail.com