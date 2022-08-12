2 people killed in deadly crash on I-80 in Morris

Two people have been killed in a deadly crash on Friday involving at least one passenger vehicle and two commercial vehicles, police said.

About 4:50 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to Interstate 80 at milepost 110 in Morris for a multi-vehicle crash, according to a news release from Illinois State Police.

Based on preliminary information, the crash involved at least one passenger vehicle and two commercial vehicles, police said.

As of close to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, there are two confirmed fatalities, police said.

The Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police are diverting westbound traffic at milepost 112 and eastbound traffic at milepost 105, police said.

The interstate is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.