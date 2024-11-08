Vehicle crash in Will County connected to Chicago homicide

A vehicle “wanted for a homicide in Chicago” was involved in a crash on Interstate 55 in Will County, and its occupants were taken into custody, police said.

On Friday, troopers were in pursuit of the fleeing vehicle, which came to a stop after crashing in the southbound lanes of I-55 near Bluff Road in Channahon, according to a statement from Illinois State Police Trooper Haylie Polistina.

“Both occupants have been taken into custody,” Polistina said. “There is no threat to the community. No injuries were reported.”

When asked for details about the person who was apparently wanted for homicide, Polistina said, “This is an active investigation, and there is no further information available at this time.”

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story misstated that the incident took place in Grundy County.