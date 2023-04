MORRIS – The Morris Fire Protection and Ambulance District were called to a fire at Arcadia Care of Morris on Twilight Drive in Morris around 6 p.m. on Monday.

Morris Fire Chief Tracey Steffes said a dryer inside the laundry room caught fire and filled the hallway with smoke forcing all of the patients in the facility to evacuate, but were allowed back in 45 minutes later.

Steffes said no injuries were reported and the incident remains under investigation.