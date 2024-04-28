Morris Hospital announces CPR, AED and First Aid training course May 15

The front entrance to Morris Hospital. (Photo provided by Morris Hospital)

Morris Hospital is offering the American Heart Association’s Heartsaver CPR, AED and First-Aid Training course for the general public from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 15 at Shabbona School, 725 School St., Morris.

The course is for people interested in learning skills that could save the life of a loved one, friend, co-worker, or community member. Participants will learn the skills needed to perform high-quality CPR, the proper use of an automated external defibrillator, relief of foreign-body airway obstruction, and basic first aid.

The course costs $110 and includes American Heart Association materials. Participants should enter through door 22 on the southwest side of the building.

This class will be offered again on Wednesday, Sept. 18 and Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Register online at www.morrishospital.org/events. For more information, call 815-705-7360.