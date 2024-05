The flyer for Mental Health Awareness Night Tuesday at Coal City High School. (Photo provided by NAMI Will-Grundy)

NAMI Will-Grundy is hosting a Mental Health Awareness Night at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Coal City High School, 655 W. Division St.

Topics presented include recognizing signs and symptoms of mental health issues, identifying risk factors in youth, the importance of seeking help and support, and de-stigmatizing mental health conversations.

This event is open to all members of the community.