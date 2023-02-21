Jury selected in Grundy County deputy shooting

GRUNDY COUNTY – A jury of eight men and six woman (with 2 alternates) will decide later this week whether a Joliet man tried to murder a Grundy County Sheriff’s Deputy following a traffic stop.

Jury selection concluded Tuesday in the case of Demarcus Tramaine Denwiddie, 19, who was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated battery with the use of a deadly weapon, after allegedly shooting Deputy Tyler Post on Oct. 7, 2021.

The case is expected to conclude on Friday.

Judge Sheldon Sobel dismissed jurors who disclosed they had friends or family in law enforcement and then said it may impact their ability to present a fair and proper verdict.

Denwiddie is accused of fleeing a vehicle and crashing on Route 47, south of Grand Ridge Road, and taking off on foot. Post chased Denwiddie and reported shots were fired.

In an interview with The Herald-News in October 2021, Sheriff Ken Briley said, Post was able to get within a few feet of apprehending Denwiddie, who turned and fired four times at Post.

Post was struck three times, Briley said. Two bullets were stopped by his ballistic vest, while a third struck Post’s left forearm, he said.

He was taken to Morris Hospital and made a full recovery.

Denwiddie is being held at the Lasalle County Jail and his bond was set at $10 million.

Opening statements are expected to begin at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Grundy County Courthouse in Morris.