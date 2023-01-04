Sisters arrested in Grundy County for domestic battery

MORRIS – Two sisters were arrested by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office around 7:10 a.m. on Sunday following an alleged domestic dispute, according to police.

Britni Ahlers, 33, of Ottawa, and Jamie Ahlers, 35, of Coal City were arrested in the 5100 block of Deerfield Drive in Morris after deputies “learned from speaking to the residents of the house that [the sisters] had been involved in a physical fight with each other.”

They both sustained injuries during the fight, but did not want to seek medical attention. Both were arrested for Domestic Battery and taken to the Grundy County Jail.