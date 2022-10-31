Grundy County Board candidates talk about property taxes and the economy

As election day approaches, the economy is at the forefront of most individuals’ minds. Inflation is high and the uncertainty has voters on high alert.

Because of redistricting, all 18 county board seats in the three board districts are up for reelection. There are six open seats per district. Following the primary election, only Grundy County Board Districts 1 and 3 are contested.

Debra Warning an incumbent Republican from District 2 said they have taken action to minimize the tax burden on residents “while providing important services to the residents of Grundy County.”

“The Grundy County Board, Grundy County employees and department heads have worked hard to intentionally and thoughtfully reduce waste and increase efficiency. These actions enable the County Board to decrease the levy amount charged to taxpayers,” Warning said.

District 1 will see Incumbent Republicans Drew Muffler, Dan Cheshareck and Jerald White face off against newcomers Christina Jenkins-Likar, Nathanael Green, Douglas Ferro and Democratic incumbent Cody Mulac. All candidates live in Morris.

All six candidates from District 2 are incumbent Republicans, Chairman Chris Balkema of Channahon, Joshua Harris, Debra Warning, Joseph Dominic Schiavone, Greg Ridenour all of Minooka, and Eric Rasmusson of Morris are running uncontested and will retain their seats.

Nine people are running for the six open District 3 seats: Democrats Ann Gill of Coal City, James Olson of Gardner, Mike Onorato of Diamond, newcomer David Stover of Morris, and Republicans Doug Boresi of Coal City, Caleb Counterman of Morris, Harold Vota of Coal City, newcomers James K. Riley of Gardner and Georgette Vota of Coal City.

Encouraging economic growth in Grundy County remains an important aspect of the board’s time as the resources needed to provide public goods and services has increased over the past few years.

Green, said the board could stimulate economic growth by keeping the tax levy low and working with the Grundy Economic Development Council to “score projects and thereby bring jobs, a larger tax base and more tax revenue into the county.”

Counterman believes that cutting waste in government spending and remaining fiscally responsible while promoting economic growth is imperative to minimize the tax burden on residents.

“The County Board has been actively looking at optimizing the service and oversight in each department to cut waste in government spending. In addition, we have tried to cultivate a setting that encourages businesses to come to the county thereby increasing the revenue base,” he said.

Balkema said he is not in favor of increasing local property taxes and is thankful that “elected officials and department heads have partnered together for the last three years to reduce property taxes while increasing the quality of services provided.”

“Currently the County has not increased the tax levy for a number of years. Through responsible fiscal oversight by County Board members, and department heads within the County continuing to work within their budgets, I believe we can continue to keep the taxes low within the County,” Counterman said.

• The Morris Herald-News gave all Grundy County Board members the opportunity to fill out a questionnaire. Only four were received.