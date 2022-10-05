Dwight man charged with criminal sexual assault

DWIGHT – A Dwight man has been arrested by the Dwight Police Department and charged with criminal sexual assault of a female acquaintance, police said.
Bruce Renfro, 26, is accused of “knowingly choking’ a woman, ‘restricting her airway’ and sexually assaulting her at a motel in Dwight on Sept. 30, according to court records.
Renfro “threatened” her multiple times and locked the door preventing her from leaving, according to court documents.
Renfro is charged with criminal sexual assault, unlawful restraint, and aggravated battery.
Renfro is being held in the Grundy County Jail on a $50,000 bond.