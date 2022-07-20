Two police officers sworn-in during Morris City Council meeting

MORRIS – The Morris City Council swore-in two new Morris police officers during the Monday’s city council meeting.

Chief Alicia Steffes welcomed the officers families and gave brief background on each, before the oath was administered by Mayor Chris Brown.

Officer Michael Pena and Officer Casie Price are sworn-in by Mayor Chris Brown. (Maribeth Wilson)

Officer Casie Price was hired in December and graduated from the Southwestern Illinois College academy at the end of April. She is active member of the Illinois Guard. Price has a Bachelors degree in Early Childhood Administration from Purdue University.

Officer Michael Pena was hired by the Chicago Police department and originally went to the academy with them. Pena is from the Joliet area and wanted to be closer to home, so he applied for a position in Morris. Pena is a graduate of Joliet West High School and obtained his associate degree in Criminal Justice from Joliet Junior College.

Steffes said the Morris police department is up to full staffing, with the exception of the two officers the Morris City council approved for school resource officers.