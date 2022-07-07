Diamond man charged with unlawful killing of a service animal

GRUNDY - A Diamond man has been charged with the unlawful killing of a service animal, a class 3 felony, while he was watching the dog, according to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.

Julian Decker, 18, was watching a 2-year-old service dog named Jordan for a short amount of time on May 3, police said. When the owner arrived home they found the dog deceased in the bathroom, according to police.

The owner took Jordan to a local vet who notified the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.

Court records state Decker, “maliciously” killed the dog by “pushing, pulling, and striking” it.

The University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine couldn’t determine the exact cause of death due to a bleeding disorder but, stated that the dog suffered a brain hemorrhage and a puncture to its snout, according to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.

Decker has been charged with unlawful injuring and killing of a support dog and cruelty to animals.