Grundy County in need of Election Judges

MORRIS - Grundy County Clerk, Kay Olson, is encouraging Grundy residents from both major political parties to apply to become an Election Judge. Upcoming Grundy County elections are the June 28th General Primary Election, and the General Election on November 8, 2022.

Election judges receive a base pay of $140 for their work on Election Day. Judges scheduled to work will receive an additional $40, for completing the required training, and will also receive mileage, if scheduled to work outside their precinct. Other additional duties are available for trained election judges, such as returning supplies and ballots on Election night, and working as an Early Voting/or Vote by Mail Processing Judge prior to Election Day.

Some duties of election judges include: opening and closing the polls, being responsible for all election materials, ensuring that only qualified voters are permitted to vote, ensuring all votes are cast in secret, giving instructions in the method of voting, giving assistance to voters, maintaining order, certifying election results in the precinct and registering individuals to vote.

Olson said, “With the Primary being held in June this year, we are finding several of our regular judges are not available. Our judges are a critical part of the election process, their role is vital to us having an election and being able to have all our polling locations open on Election Day. This is a great way to participate in the electoral process, and to do your civic duty.”

To be an election judge, a person must be a citizen of the United States and entitled to vote at the next election, be able to speak, read and write the English language, be skilled in arithmetic, be of good understanding and capable of performing duties, be a resident of and registered to vote in Grundy County and complete the required training. High school juniors or seniors with a 3.0/4.0 GPA are also eligible to apply. Election judges must be 18 years or older at the time of the General Election, which will be held Nov. 8, 2022.