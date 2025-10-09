The Grundy County Athlete of the Week: Coal City’s Sydney Larson

The Grundy County Athlete of the Week is senior setter Sydney Larson of the Coal City girls volleyball team. Larson was nominated for recording her 1,000th career assist. She received 189 votes, topping Morris volleyball player Rosemary Misener (56), Morris golfer Wyatt Schultz (48) and Minooka golfer Ethan Walsh (12).

Weekly ballots go online Sundays and are accessible via Twitter (@roboesterle), with voting going through midday Tuesday.

Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:

MHN: How long have you been playing volleyball?

Larson: I started playing in fourth grade by doing club, and then I played all through middle school and high school.

MHN: Do you play other sports?

Larson: Yes, I am a three-sport athlete. Besides volleyball, I play basketball and run track and field. Volleyball is my favorite sport.

MHN: What do you like most about being a setter?

Larson: I enjoy getting the ball from the passers and being able to set up the hitters. It’s a fun job to have.

MHN: What are your goals for the rest of the season?

Larson: We have a big match with Manteno coming up [Thursday] and we would like to beat them and have a winning record. This has been probably the most enjoyable season I’ve had. We have team dinners every week, we had a pool party over the summer. This team is really close and it has been a fun season.

MHN: What is your favorite movie?

Larson: Pitch Perfect. I like all of them, but the first one is my favorite.

MHN: Do you have a pre-game ritual?

Larson: The team likes to warm up with Kendrick Lamar playing. It gets us going.

MHN: What is your favorite subject in school?

Larson: I am part of Health Occupations at GAVC [Grundy Area Vocational Center]. I really enjoy that. I already have my CNA certification and I am going for my Medical Assistant certification. I am going to go to University of Missouri and study pre-nursing.

MHN: What is your favorite meal?

Larson: Pepperoni pizza.