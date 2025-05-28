Providence soccer blanks Evergreen Park to reach sectional final: The Herald-News Tuesday Roundup

GIRLS SOCCER

Providence 4, Evergreen Park 0: At the Class 2A Kankakee Sectional, Gabriella Savarino had two goals to lead the Celtics to the win. They will play Friday for the sectional championship.

Nazareth 3, Lemont 2: At the Class 2A Glenbard South Sectional, Lemont’s season ended in the semifinal.

Minooka 4, Normal Community 0: At the Class 3A O’Fallon Sectional, the Indians advanced to Friday’s championship match against O’Fallon.

SOFTBALL

Lockport 17, Thornwood 0 (4 inn.): At the Class 4A Shepard Regional, the Porters collected 12 hits en route to the win. Addison Way, winning pitcher Kelcie McGraw and RJ Slavicek each had two hits, while Marie Baranowski had three RBIs. McGraw threw three hitless innings for the win, striking out nine.

Lincoln-Way East 16, Rich Township 0 (4 inn.): At the Class 4A Joliet West Regional, the Griffins scored 10 runs in the bottom of the first in the shutout. Maddie Henry tripled and scored three runs, while four Griffin pitchers combined to strike out nine.

Lincoln-Way Central 15, Joliet Central 0 (4 inn.): At the Class 4A Lincoln-Way Central Regional, Bella Dimitrijevic struck out 10 in a perfect game for the Knights. Ava Quinlan paced the offense with a three-run double.

Lincoln-Way West 9, Romeoville 0: At the Class 4A Andrew Regional, Reese Forsythe, Reese Cusack (triple, RBI), Molly Finn (double, RBI) and Paige Seivert (double, RBI) all had two hits to lead the Warriors. Abby Brueggmann and Jess Noga combined in the circle for the win.

Homewood-Flossmoor 5, Plainfield Central 1: At the Class 4A Lincoln-Way Central Regional, Ava Zitello and Ava Sommerfeld (double) each had two hits for the Wildcats.

Minooka 7, Pekin 1: At the Class 4A East Moline United Regional, the Indians advanced to Friday’s championship game.

Providence 15, Hillcrest 0: At the Class 3A Providence Regional, the Celtics scored eight runs in the first inning and cruised to the win. Angelina Cole had a double to help lead the offense, while Ava Misch had two RBIs. Macie Robbins struck out four in two hitless innings.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Bolingbrook 25-25, Plainfield East 14-23: At the Bolingbrook Regional, the Raiders advanced to Thursday’s championship match.

Neuqua Valley 25-25, Joliet Catholic Academy 22-17: At the Bolingbrook Regional, the Hilltoppers’ season ended in the semifinals.

Lincoln-Way East 25-25, Tinley Park 10-10: At the Lincoln-Way East Regional, the Griffins got eight kills from Grant Urban, three kills and two blocks from Konrad Swierczek and six assists and three aces from Austin Ruetter as they advanced to Thursday’s championship match.

Plainfield South 25-25, Lincoln-Way West 19-23: At the Downers Grove North Regional, the Cougars advanced to Thursday’s championship match.

Glenbard West 25-25, Minooka 21-20: At the Minooka Regional, the Indians fell to the top-seeded Hilltoppers in the semifinals.

Lincoln-Way Central 25-25, Marian Catholic 22-15: At the Rich Township Regional, the Knights advanced to Thursday’s championship match.

Oswego 25-25, Providence 23-21: At the Oswego Regional, the Celtics’ season ended in the semifinals.