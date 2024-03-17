The Herald-News prep sports schedule for March 17-23, 2024

Baseball: Joliet Catholic Academy vs Minooka MAR 11 Joliet Catholic's Jack Ryan makes a play on ball during the nonconference game against Minooka. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News Ne/Dean Reid)

Editor’s note: Dates and times are subject to change.

Sunday, March 17

Baseball: Plainfield East at Jacksonville Tournament, TBD

Girls track and field: Providence at GCAC Championships (Gately Park), 11:30 a.m.

Monday, March 18

Baseball: Bishop McNamara at Peotone, Coal City at Minooka, Fieldcrest at Dwight, Lockport at Yorkville, Morris at Wilmington, Neuqua Valley at Bolingbrook, Plainfield Central at Downers Grove North, Providence at Joliet Central, Reed-Custer at Gardner-South Wilmington, Romeoville at T.F. South, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Bremen at Bolingbrook, Fieldcrest at Dwight, Lincoln-Way East at Downers Grove North, Lincoln-Way West at Plainfield North, Minooka at Normal Community, Morris at Wilmington, Peotone at Bishop McNamara, Reed-Custer at Gardner-South Wilmington, St. Charles East at Plainfield Central, Sandwich at Coal City, 4:30 p.m.; Plainfield South at Barrington Spring Fling, 4:45 p.m.

Girls track and field: Seneca at Clinton Last Chance Meet, 4 p.m.

Girls soccer: Bradley-Bourbonnais at Plainfield Central, Morris at Ottawa, 4:30 p.m.; Wilmington at Reed-Custer, 5:30 p.m.

Boys tennis: East Aurora at Plainfield South, 4 p.m.

Boys volleyball: Bishop McNamara at Plainfield South, Bolingbrook at Marmion, Lincoln-Way Central at Chicago Christian, Plainfield North at Lincoln-Way West, Providence at Romeoville, 5:30 p.m.

Badminton: Oswego East at Plainfield South, Plainfield Central at West Aurora, 4 p.m.; Downers Grove South, Lincoln-Way West at Neuqua Valley; Joliet Central, Lockport, Plainfield East at Bolingbrook; Joliet West at Romeoville; Lincoln-Way East at Fremd; 4:30 p.m.

Boys water polo: Lincoln-Way East at Naperville North, 5 p.m.

Girls water polo: Naperville North at Lincoln-Way East, 5 p.m.; Lockport at Mundelein, 6 p.m.

Boys lacrosse: Plainfield at Lockport, 6:45 p.m.

Girls lacrosse: Downers Grove North at Minooka, 6:15 p.m.; Lincoln-Way at Lake Forest, 6:45 p.m.; Lockport at Naperville North, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 19

Baseball: Bishop McNamara at Reed-Custer; Bolingbrook at Metea Valley, Gardner-South Wilmington at Illinois Lutheran, Henry at Dwight, Lockport vs. St. Rita in Do It Stevie’s Way Tournament at St. Xavier University; Minooka at Morris, Peotone at T.F. South, Plainfield South at Streator, Putnam County at Seneca, Sandwich at Coal City, Wilmington at Joliet West, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Gardner-South Wilmington at Illinois Lutheran, Henry at Dwight, Huntley at Lockport, Joliet Catholic at Morris, Putnam County at Seneca, Rich Township at Joliet Central, Romeoville at Andrew, Waubonsie Valley at Plainfield East, Westmont at Reed-Custer, 4:30 p.m.; Plainfield South at Barrington Spring Fling, 4:45 p.m.

Girls soccer: Kaneland at Plainfield Central, Minooka at Andrew, Peotone at Bishop McNamara, Trinity at Providence, Wilmington at Kankakee, 4:30 p.m.; Plainfield North vs. Rockton Hononegah at St. Charles Invitational, 5 p.m.; Joliet Central, Lemont, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport, Plainfield South, Romeoville at Windy City Classic; Plainfield East at Barb Fest; TBD

Boys tennis: Reavis at Lincoln-Way West, West Aurora at Plainfield North, 4:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball: Hinsdale Central at Lincoln-Way East, Lemont at Lockport, Plainfield Central at Wheaton Warrenville South, 5:30 p.m.

Badminton: Bolingbrook at Stagg, Joliet Central at Oswego, Lincoln-Way West at Lincoln-Way West Quad, Lockport at Lincoln-Way Central, Plainfield North at Joliet West, Romeoville at Shepard, 4:30 p.m.

Boys water polo: Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lincoln-Way Central, Lockport at Lincoln-Way East, 5 p.m.

Girls water polo: Lincoln-Way Central at Bradley-Bourbonnais, Lincoln-Way West at Richards, Lincoln-Way East at Lockport, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, March 20

Baseball: Bradley-Bourbonnais at Plainfield South, Coal City at Pontiac, Downers Grove North at Plainfield East, Joliet Catholic at Brother Rice, Joliet Central at Bolingbrook, Lexington at Dwight, Lincoln-Way East at Wilmington, Plainfield North at Neuqua Valley, St. Rita at Lincoln-Way West, Sandwich at Seneca, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Bolingbrook at Plainfield Central, Coal City at Kankakee, Herscher at Morris, Joliet Central at Oak Lawn, Lincoln-Way East at Yorkville, Marist at Lemont, Newark at Morris, Plainfield North at Downers Grove South, Providence at Romeoville, 4:30 p.m.

Girls track and field: Argo, Oak Lawn, Reavis, Romeoville at Joliet West, 4:30 p.m.; Evergreen Park, Lemont at Lockport, 5 p.m.

Girls soccer: Glenbard North at Bolingbrook, 4:30 p.m.; Joliet Catholic at Minooka, 5 p.m.; Tinley Park at Joliet Central, 6 p.m.

Boys volleyball: Joliet West at Chicago Christian, Lincoln-Way Central at Minooka, Lincoln-Way West at Plainfield East, 5:30 p.m.; Metea Valley at Joliet Catholic, Plainfield South at Joliet Central, 6 p.m.

Boys tennis: Bolingbrook at Joliet, Oak Forest at Lincoln-Way Central, 4:30 p.m.

Badminton: Oswego at Plainfield Central, Plainfield Central at Joliet Central, Romeoville at Plainfield East, 4 p.m.; Plainfield North at Geneva Quad, 4:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse: Hillcrest at Plainfield, 5 p.m.; Lockport at Normal Community, 6 p.m.; Minooka at Andrew, St. Rita at Lincoln-Way West, 6:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse: Lincoln-Way at Metea Valley, 6:30 p.m.; York at Lockport, 6:45 p.m.

Thursday, March 21

Baseball: Batavia at Minooka, Blue Island Eisenhower at Joliet Central, Dwight at Henry, Illinois Lutheran at Gardner-South Wilmington, Hinsdale Central at Plainfield Central, Lincoln-Way East at Montini, Lockport at Downers Grove South, Nazareth at Romeoville, Peotone at Hillcrest, Providence at St. Charles North, Seneca at Putnam County, T.F. South at Lincoln-Way West, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Coal City at Plainfield North, Dwight at Henry, Homewood-Flossmoor at Plainfield Central, Joliet West at Joliet Catholic, Lincoln-Way West at Minooka, Seneca at Putnam County, Wilmington at Clifton Central, 4:30 p.m.; Lockport at Richards, 4:45 p.m.

Boys track and field: Lincoln-Way Central at Bulldog Relays (Batavia), 5:30 p.m.

Girls track and field: Lincoln-Way Central, Plainfield Central, Plainfield South at Bulldog Relays (Batavia), 5:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Morris at Coal City, Providence at Tinley Park, 4:30 p.m.; Beecher at Reed-Custer, 5:30 p.m.; Plainfield North at St. Charles East, 7 p.m. Joliet West, Lemont, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lockport, Plainfield South, Romeoville at Windy City Classic; Plainfield East at Barb Fest, TBD

Boys tennis: Plainfield Central at West Aurora, 4 p.m.; Kankakee at Lincoln-Way West, Plainfield South at Joliet Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball: Glenbard West at Lincoln-Way East, Lemont at Sandburg, Plainfield South at Shepard, 5:30 p.m.; IMSA at Plainfield Central, Providence at Bremen, 6 p.m.

Badminton: Andrew at Bolingbrook, Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way Central at Sandburg, Lincoln-Way West at Lockport, 4:30 p.m.

Boys water polo: Lincoln-Way Central at Lincoln-Way West, Lincoln-Way East at Sandburg, 5 p.m.

Girls water polo: Lincoln-Way West at Lincoln-Way Central, Sandburg at Lincoln-Way East, 5 p.m.; Lockport at Fenwick, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, March 22

Baseball: Andrew at Minooka, Kankakee at Lincoln-Way West, Lemont at Geneva, Lockport at Joliet Catholic, Marmion at Plainfield North, Momence at Peotone, Reed-Custer at Plano, Wilmington at Dwight, 4:30 p.m.; Joliet West, Morris at Jacksonville Tournament, TBD

Softball: Joliet Central at Tinley Park, Joliet West at Andrew, Lincoln-Way Central at Minooka, Momence at Peotone, Naperville Central at Bolingbrook, Plainfield Central at Joliet Catholic, Sandwich at Plainfield South, Wheaton-Warrenville South at Plainfield East, Wilmington at Dwight, 4:30 p.m.; Morris at Jacksonville Jamboree, TBA

Boys track and field: Reed-Custer, Seneca at Prep Top Times (Illinois Wesleyan), TBD

Girls track and field: Reed-Custer, Seneca at Prep Top Times (Illinois Wesleyan), TBD

Girls soccer: Beecher at Wilmington, 4:30 p.m.; Shepard at Joliet West, 6:15 p.m.; Plainfield Central at Waubonsie Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball: Lemont at Homewood-Flossmoor Invitational; Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lockport, Minooka, Plainfield East, Providence at Marist Invitational; Plainfield Central at Vernon Hills Tournament; Plainfield North at Belleville East Invitational, 5 p.m.; Bolingbrook, Joliet Catholic, Joliet Central, Joliet West, Lincoln-Way West, Plainfield South at Joliet West Invitational, 6 p.m.

Badminton: Argo at Plainfield Central; Bradley-Bourbonnais, Oak Forest, Waubonsie Valley at Joliet Central, 4:30 p.m.

Girls water polo: Lockport at Riverside-Brookfield, 6 p.m.

Boys lacrosse: Nazareth at Providence, 5 p.m.

Girls lacrosse: Minooka at Sandburg, 5:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 23

Baseball: Oswego East at Lemont, Plainfield North at Bolingbrook (DH), Reed-Custer at El Paso-Gridley (DH), Wilmington at Clifton Central, 10 a.m.; Coal City at Beecher (DH), Dakota at Providence, Downers Grove North at Plainfield South, Glenbrook South at Lincoln-Way Central, Joliet Central at Crete-Monee, Lockport at Metea Valley (DH), Ottawa at Plainfield East, Romeoville at Streamwood (DH), 11 a.m.; Joliet West, Morris at Jacksonville Tournament, TBD

Softball: Plainfield North at Bolingbrook (DH), Providence at Minooka, 10 a.m.; El Paso-Gridley at Dwight (DH), Joliet Catholic at Seneca, 11 a.m.; Loyola at Lincoln-Way Central, noon; Morris at Jacksonville Jamboree, TBD

Boys track and field: Plainfield Central, Plainfield North, Romeoville at Pirate Midwest Classic (Proviso East), 9 a.m.; Joliet West, Lincoln-Way Central, Lockport, Morris, Plainfield East, Plainfield North, Romeoville at Illinois Top Times (IWU), TBD

Girls track and field: Bolingbrook, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Minooka, Morris, Plainfield East, Plainfield North, Plainfield South at Illinois Top Times (IWU), TBD

Girls soccer: Joliet Catholic at Rosary; Plainfield North at St. Charles East Invitational, 10 a.m.; Crown Point (Ind.) at Lockport, 11 a.m.; Bolingbrook at Joliet West, 11:15 a.m.; Crete-Monee at Joliet Central, Romeoville at Washington, 11:30 a.m.; Lincoln-Way West at Minooka, 11:45 a.m.; Lockport at Andrew, Nazareth at Providence, noon

Boys tennis: Providence at Marian Catholic Quad, 8:30 a.m.; Batavia, Lockport at Rockford Auburn at Lockport, 9 a.m.

Boys volleyball: Lemont at Homewood-Flossmoor Invitational, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lockport, Minooka, Plainfield East, Providence at Marist Invitational; Plainfield Central at Vernon Hills Tournament; Plainfield North at Belleville East Invitational, 9 a.m.; Bolingbrook, Joliet Catholic, Joliet Central, Joliet West, Lincoln-Way West, Plainfield South at Joliet West Invitational, 10 a.m.

Badminton: Bolingbrook at Glenbard East Invitational; Homewood-Flossmoor, Lincoln-Way East, Romeoville at Lincoln-Way Central; Joliet Central, Plainfield North at Rolling Meadows Invitational, 8 a.m. Lemont at Hinsdale South Invitational; Plainfield South at Tomcat Open (East Aurora) 9 a.m.

Girls water polo: Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East at Lyons Tournament, 8 a.m.

Boys lacrosse: Plainfield at Normal Community, 10 a.m.; Lincoln-Way at Dunlap, 1 p.m.

Girls lacrosse: Minooka at Plainfield East, 9 a.m.; Washington at Lockport, 11:45 a.m.