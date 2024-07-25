COUNTRY Financial raises $4,000 for local first responders

COUNTRY Financial representatives posing with participants in the First Annual “Operation Helping Heroes Golf Outing. (Photo provided by COUNTRY Financial)

COUNTRY Financial hosted 78 area first responders to a golf outing at Nettle Creek Country Club, raising $4,000 to assist with needs in their departments.

COUNTRY representatives Gina Doyle, Matt Seidel and John Mueller hosted the event.

“These first responders do so much for our community, the least we could do was offer these heroes opportunity to take a short break from the immense pressures of their lifesaving work,” Doyle said.

Participating departments included Channahon Fire, Channahon Police, Joliet Fire, Joliet Police, Minooka Fire, Minooka Police, Morris Fire, New Lenox Police, Troy Fire and the Will County Police.

“COUNTRY Financial is committed to enriching lives in the communities where we do business,” Seidel said. “I can think of no better way to do that than to host these wonderful men and women and express our appreciation by serving them for a change.”

COUNTRY Financial has donated more than $6 million since 2020 to organizations and programs that support first responders, active-duty service members and veterans.

“We were gratified to also be able to make donations to participating police and fire departments to help address everything from equipment needs to training,” Mueller said. “They do so much with so little, so providing funds to address these critical needs was an important component of our event.”

The Operation Heroes program was created in 2015 to support non-profit events and programs that benefit active-duty service members, veterans and their families. This program later expanded to include first responders and teachers.