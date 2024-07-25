Morris Fire Department moves into new Downtown fire station

The new Morris fire station at 200 Armstrong St. in Downtown is finished, and the Morris Fire Protection District is officially moved in.

The department announced on its Facebook page Monday that the new station is finished after around a year of construction.

The station cost $5 million and is fully-featured with a kitchen, a day room, seven bedrooms, a shower space, workout room, bell tower, lobby space, and a space for visitors to view the department’s 1868 Steamer fire truck and its 1927 American LaFrance fire truck.