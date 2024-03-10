The Herald-News prep sports schedule for March 10-16, 2024

Joliet West’s Asia Kocheva makes a long pass against Plainfield North during the 2023 season. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Editor’s note: Dates and times are subject to change.

Monday, March 11

Baseball: Aurora East vs. Joliet Central at Slammers Stadium, Coal City at Prairie Central, Lincoln Way East at Whitney Young, Ottawa at Seneca, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Bradley-Bourbonnais at Plainfield South, Grant Park at Wilmington, Reed-Custer at Clifton Central, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Joliet Catholic at Plainfield Central, Morris at Manteno, Reed-Custer at Coal City, 4:30 p.m.; Plainfield East at Sandburg, 6:15 p.m.

Badminton: Argo at Plainfield South; Joliet West, Lemont, Oak Lawn at Lincoln-Way West; Plainfield East at Naperville Central, Romeoville at Bolingbrook, Stagg at Lockport, 4:30 p.m.; Hinsdale South, Lincoln-Way Central, Oak Forest at Homewood-Flossmoor, 5 p.m.

Boys water polo: Lockport at Metea Valley, 6 p.m.

Girls water polo: Metea Valley at Lockport, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, March 12

Baseball: Dwight at Manteno; Minooka at Joliet Catholic, Morris at Bolingbrook, Peotone at Clifton Central, Putnam County at Gardner-South Wilmington, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Lincoln-Way East at St. Laurence, Metea Valley at Plainfield Central, Peotone at Clifton Central, Putnam County at Gardner-South Wilmington, Wilmington at Joliet Central, 4:30 p.m.

Boys track and field: Clifton Central, Herscher, Tri-Point at Reed-Custer, 4:30 p.m.

Girls track and field: Clifton Central, Herscher, Tri-Point at Reed-Custer, 4:30 p.m.; Bradley-Bourbonnais, Peotone, Reavis at Lincoln-Way West, 5 p.m.

Girls soccer: Reed-Custer at Ottawa, York at Bolingbrook, 4:30 p.m.; Providence at Lake Park, 6:30 p.m.; Joliet West, Lemont, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport, Plainfield South, Romeoville at Windy City Classic, TBA

Badminton: Hinsdale Central, Lockport, Wheaton Warrenville South at Lyons, 4:30 p.m.

Boys water polo: Lockport at St. Charles North, 6 p.m.

Girls water polo: Hinsdale South at Lincoln-Way West, Lincoln-Way Central at Riverside-Brookfield, Lincoln-Way West at Hinsdale South, 5 p.m.

Boys lacrosse: Minooka at Downers Grove South, 5 p.m.; Lyons at Lockport, 6:45 p.m.

Girls lacrosse: Lockport at Lyons, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 13

Baseball: Gardner-South Wilmington at Seneca, Reed-Custer at Grant Park, Tinley Park at Romeoville, Yorkville Christian at Plainfield Central, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: East Aurora at Joliet Central, Gardner-South Wilmington at Seneca, Hinsdale South at Lemont, Plainfield South at Coal City, Reed-Custer at Grant Park, T.F. South at Bolingbrook, 4:30 p.m.

Boys track and field: Joliet Central at Joliet Central Quad, 4:30 p.m.

Girls track and field: Seneca at Normal West Invitational, 4 p.m.

Girls soccer: Herscher at Morris, Minooka at Bradley-Bourbonnais, Peotone at Rich, 4:30 p.m.; Plainfield East at Joliet Catholic, 6:30 p.m.; Joliet Central at Windy City Classic, TBD

Badminton: Bolingbrook, Geneva, T.F. South at Neuqua Valley; Lincoln-Way Central at Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West at Homewood-Flossmoor, Plainfield Central at Sandburg, 4:30 p.m.

Boys water polo: Lincoln-Way East at Lincoln-Way West, 5 p.m.

Girls water polo: Naperville Central at Lockport, 5 p.m.

Thursday, March 14

Baseball: Herscher at Dwight, Lockport vs. O’Fallon at PBR Metro East Tournament, Morris at Bradley-Bourbonnais, Naperville North at Bolingbrook, Pontiac at Wilmington, St. Laurence at Lincoln-Way East, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Batavia at Plainfield North, Bolingbrook at Lemont, Lincoln-Way East at Plainfield South, Lincoln-Way West at Mother McAuley, Plainfield East at Metea Valley, Prairie Central at Dwight, 4:30 p.m.

Boys track and field: Morris, Seneca at Pontiac Invitational (Illinois Wesleyan), 4 p.m.

Girls soccer: Coal City at Plainfield Central, Reed-Custer at Kankakee, 4:30 p.m.; Oswego at Minooka, 5 p.m.; Bolingbrook at Downers Grove South, 6:15 p.m.; Providence at Glenbard South, 6:30 p.m.; Joliet Central, Joliet West, Lemont, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport, Plainfield South, Romeoville at Windy City Classic; Plainfield East at Barb Fest TBD

Boys tennis: Lisle at Plainfield East, 4:30 p.m.

Badminton: Bradley-Bourbonnais at Bolingbrook; East Aurora at Plainfield South; Joliet Central, Lincoln-Way Central, Wheeling at Homewood-Flossmoor; Hinsdale South, Lincoln-Way West at Hinsdale South Quad; Joliet West, Lockport, Willowbrook at Glenbard East; 4:30 p.m.

Boys water polo: Stagg at Lockport, 5 p.m.; Bremen at Lincoln-Way Central, 6 p.m.; Lincoln-Way East at Fenwick Invitational, TBD

Girls water polo: Bremen at Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way West at Lincoln-Way East, Lockport at Stagg, 5 p.m.

Boys lacrosse: Minooka at Naperville Central, 5 p.m.

Friday, March 15

Baseball: Lockport vs. Alton at PBR Metro East Classic Tournament, 3:30 p.m.; Joliet West, Plainfield North at Belleville East Tournament, 4 p.m.; Joliet Central at Bloom, Marist at Lincoln-Way West, Plainfield Central at Riverside-Brookfield, Seneca at Newark, Wilmington at Prairie Central, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell at Gardner-South Wilmington, 4:30 p.m.; Lockport vs. Mount Vernon at PBR Metro East Classic Tournament, 5:45 p.m.; Joliet Catholic at Edwardsville Tournament, Plainfield East at Jacksonville Tournament, TBD

Softball: Coal City at Prairie Central, Dwight at Pontiac, Joliet Central at Blue Island Eisenhower, Joliet West at Stagg, Naperville North at Plainfield Central, Plainfield North at Lockport, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell at Gardner-South Wilmington, 4:30 p.m.

Boys track and field: Providence at CCL Championship (Gately Park), 3 p.m.; Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport at SWSC Indoor Meet (Olivet Nazarene), 4 p.m.; Joliet Central, Joliet West, Minooka, Plainfield Central, Plainfield East, Plainfield North, Plainfield South, Romeoville at SPC Indoor Meet (Lewis University), 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Bradley-Bourbonnais at Peotone, 4:30 p.m.; Lincoln-Way East at Windy City Classic, TBD

Badminton: Andrew at Lockport, 4:30 p.m.

Boys water polo: Lincoln-Way West at Saxon Invitational (Schaumburg), 4 p.m.; Lincoln-Way East at Fenwick Invitational, TBD

Girls water polo: Lincoln-Way Central at Naperville North Invitational, Lockport at Mundelein Invitational,, 4:30 p.m.; Lincoln-Way East at Naperville Central Invitational, 5 p.m.; Lincoln-Way West at Deerfield Tournament, TBD

Boys lacrosse: Waubonsie Valley at Plainfield, 5 p.m.; Washington at Minooka, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 16

Baseball: Lockport vs. Normal West at PBR Metro East Tournament, Plainfield North at Moline, Yorkville at Lincoln-Way East, 10 a.m.; Dwight at Momence (DH), Lincoln-Way Central at Naperville Central, Morris at Plainfield South, Rich Township at Joliet Central (DH), Romeoville at Stagg (DH), Sandburg at Lemont, Seneca at Lexington, 11 a.m.; Joliet West at O’Fallon, 12:15 p.m.; Joliet West vs. Rochester at O’Fallon, 2:30 p.m.; Joliet Catholic at Edwardsville Tournament, Plainfield East at Jacksonville Tournament, TBD

Softball: Montini at Plainfield South, Oswego at Lockport, 10 a.m.; Antioch at Lincoln-Way East, Bolingbrook at Oswego East (DH), 11 a.m.

Boys track and field: Lemont at Lemont Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Coal City, Dwight, Reed-Custer, Wilmington at Reed-Custer Invitational, 10 a.m.

Girls track and field: Joliet Catholic, Lemont at Lemont Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport at SWSC Indoor Classic (Olivet Nazarene), 9 a.m.; Joliet Central, Joliet West, Minooka, Plainfield Central, Plainfield East, Plainfield North, Plainfield South, Romeoville at SPC Invitational (Lewis), 9:30 a.m.; Coal City, Dwight, Reed-Custer, Wilmington at Reed-Custer Invitational; Marian Catholic at Providence, 10 a.m.

Girls soccer: Joliet Catholic at Morris, 10 a.m.; Plainfield North vs. Crystal Lake Central at St. Charles East Invitational, noon; Joliet Central, Joliet West, Lemont, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport, Plainfield South, Romeoville at Windy City Classic; Plainfield East at Barb Fest TBD

Boys tennis: Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lockport at Triad Invitational, 8 a.m.

Badminton: Lockport at Downers Grove North Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Bolingbrook at Oswego Invitational; Joliet Central, Joliet West, Lincoln-Way West, Plainfield East, Plainfield North, Plainfield South, Romeoville at Birds of Steel Tournament; Lemont at DeKalb Round Robin Tournament, Plainfield Central at Hinsdale South, 9 a.m.

Boys water polo: Lincoln-Way Central at Hinsdale South Invitational, 7:30 a.m.; Lincoln-Way West at Saxon Invitational (Schaumburg), Lockport at Mundelein Invitational, 8 a.m.; Lincoln-Way East at Fenwick Invitational, TBD

Girls water polo: Lincoln-Way Central at Naperville North Invitational, Lincoln-Way East at Naperville Central Invitational, 8 a.m.; Lincoln-Way West at Deerfield Tournament, 9 a.m.

Boys lacrosse: Dunlap at Lockport, 11:45 a.m.; Plainfield at Providence, 3 p.m.

Girls lacrosse: Lockport at Libertyville, 11:30 a.m.