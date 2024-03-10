March 10, 2024
The Herald-News prep sports schedule for March 10-16, 2024

By Steve Soucie
Joliet West’s Asia Kocheva makes a long pass against Plainfield North on Thursday, May 4, 2023 in Joliet.

Joliet West’s Asia Kocheva makes a long pass against Plainfield North during the 2023 season. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Editor’s note: Dates and times are subject to change.

Monday, March 11

Baseball: Aurora East vs. Joliet Central at Slammers Stadium, Coal City at Prairie Central, Lincoln Way East at Whitney Young, Ottawa at Seneca, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Bradley-Bourbonnais at Plainfield South, Grant Park at Wilmington, Reed-Custer at Clifton Central, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Joliet Catholic at Plainfield Central, Morris at Manteno, Reed-Custer at Coal City, 4:30 p.m.; Plainfield East at Sandburg, 6:15 p.m.

Badminton: Argo at Plainfield South; Joliet West, Lemont, Oak Lawn at Lincoln-Way West; Plainfield East at Naperville Central, Romeoville at Bolingbrook, Stagg at Lockport, 4:30 p.m.; Hinsdale South, Lincoln-Way Central, Oak Forest at Homewood-Flossmoor, 5 p.m.

Boys water polo: Lockport at Metea Valley, 6 p.m.

Girls water polo: Metea Valley at Lockport, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, March 12

Baseball: Dwight at Manteno; Minooka at Joliet Catholic, Morris at Bolingbrook, Peotone at Clifton Central, Putnam County at Gardner-South Wilmington, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Lincoln-Way East at St. Laurence, Metea Valley at Plainfield Central, Peotone at Clifton Central, Putnam County at Gardner-South Wilmington, Wilmington at Joliet Central, 4:30 p.m.

Boys track and field: Clifton Central, Herscher, Tri-Point at Reed-Custer, 4:30 p.m.

Girls track and field: Clifton Central, Herscher, Tri-Point at Reed-Custer, 4:30 p.m.; Bradley-Bourbonnais, Peotone, Reavis at Lincoln-Way West, 5 p.m.

Girls soccer: Reed-Custer at Ottawa, York at Bolingbrook, 4:30 p.m.; Providence at Lake Park, 6:30 p.m.; Joliet West, Lemont, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport, Plainfield South, Romeoville at Windy City Classic, TBA

Badminton: Hinsdale Central, Lockport, Wheaton Warrenville South at Lyons, 4:30 p.m.

Boys water polo: Lockport at St. Charles North, 6 p.m.

Girls water polo: Hinsdale South at Lincoln-Way West, Lincoln-Way Central at Riverside-Brookfield, Lincoln-Way West at Hinsdale South, 5 p.m.

Boys lacrosse: Minooka at Downers Grove South, 5 p.m.; Lyons at Lockport, 6:45 p.m.

Girls lacrosse: Lockport at Lyons, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 13

Baseball: Gardner-South Wilmington at Seneca, Reed-Custer at Grant Park, Tinley Park at Romeoville, Yorkville Christian at Plainfield Central, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: East Aurora at Joliet Central, Gardner-South Wilmington at Seneca, Hinsdale South at Lemont, Plainfield South at Coal City, Reed-Custer at Grant Park, T.F. South at Bolingbrook, 4:30 p.m.

Boys track and field: Joliet Central at Joliet Central Quad, 4:30 p.m.

Girls track and field: Seneca at Normal West Invitational, 4 p.m.

Girls soccer: Herscher at Morris, Minooka at Bradley-Bourbonnais, Peotone at Rich, 4:30 p.m.; Plainfield East at Joliet Catholic, 6:30 p.m.; Joliet Central at Windy City Classic, TBD

Badminton: Bolingbrook, Geneva, T.F. South at Neuqua Valley; Lincoln-Way Central at Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West at Homewood-Flossmoor, Plainfield Central at Sandburg, 4:30 p.m.

Boys water polo: Lincoln-Way East at Lincoln-Way West, 5 p.m.

Girls water polo: Naperville Central at Lockport, 5 p.m.

Thursday, March 14

Baseball: Herscher at Dwight, Lockport vs. O’Fallon at PBR Metro East Tournament, Morris at Bradley-Bourbonnais, Naperville North at Bolingbrook, Pontiac at Wilmington, St. Laurence at Lincoln-Way East, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Batavia at Plainfield North, Bolingbrook at Lemont, Lincoln-Way East at Plainfield South, Lincoln-Way West at Mother McAuley, Plainfield East at Metea Valley, Prairie Central at Dwight, 4:30 p.m.

Boys track and field: Morris, Seneca at Pontiac Invitational (Illinois Wesleyan), 4 p.m.

Girls soccer: Coal City at Plainfield Central, Reed-Custer at Kankakee, 4:30 p.m.; Oswego at Minooka, 5 p.m.; Bolingbrook at Downers Grove South, 6:15 p.m.; Providence at Glenbard South, 6:30 p.m.; Joliet Central, Joliet West, Lemont, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport, Plainfield South, Romeoville at Windy City Classic; Plainfield East at Barb Fest TBD

Boys tennis: Lisle at Plainfield East, 4:30 p.m.

Badminton: Bradley-Bourbonnais at Bolingbrook; East Aurora at Plainfield South; Joliet Central, Lincoln-Way Central, Wheeling at Homewood-Flossmoor; Hinsdale South, Lincoln-Way West at Hinsdale South Quad; Joliet West, Lockport, Willowbrook at Glenbard East; 4:30 p.m.

Boys water polo: Stagg at Lockport, 5 p.m.; Bremen at Lincoln-Way Central, 6 p.m.; Lincoln-Way East at Fenwick Invitational, TBD

Girls water polo: Bremen at Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way West at Lincoln-Way East, Lockport at Stagg, 5 p.m.

Boys lacrosse: Minooka at Naperville Central, 5 p.m.

Friday, March 15

Baseball: Lockport vs. Alton at PBR Metro East Classic Tournament, 3:30 p.m.; Joliet West, Plainfield North at Belleville East Tournament, 4 p.m.; Joliet Central at Bloom, Marist at Lincoln-Way West, Plainfield Central at Riverside-Brookfield, Seneca at Newark, Wilmington at Prairie Central, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell at Gardner-South Wilmington, 4:30 p.m.; Lockport vs. Mount Vernon at PBR Metro East Classic Tournament, 5:45 p.m.; Joliet Catholic at Edwardsville Tournament, Plainfield East at Jacksonville Tournament, TBD

Softball: Coal City at Prairie Central, Dwight at Pontiac, Joliet Central at Blue Island Eisenhower, Joliet West at Stagg, Naperville North at Plainfield Central, Plainfield North at Lockport, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell at Gardner-South Wilmington, 4:30 p.m.

Boys track and field: Providence at CCL Championship (Gately Park), 3 p.m.; Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport at SWSC Indoor Meet (Olivet Nazarene), 4 p.m.; Joliet Central, Joliet West, Minooka, Plainfield Central, Plainfield East, Plainfield North, Plainfield South, Romeoville at SPC Indoor Meet (Lewis University), 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Bradley-Bourbonnais at Peotone, 4:30 p.m.; Lincoln-Way East at Windy City Classic, TBD

Badminton: Andrew at Lockport, 4:30 p.m.

Boys water polo: Lincoln-Way West at Saxon Invitational (Schaumburg), 4 p.m.; Lincoln-Way East at Fenwick Invitational, TBD

Girls water polo: Lincoln-Way Central at Naperville North Invitational, Lockport at Mundelein Invitational,, 4:30 p.m.; Lincoln-Way East at Naperville Central Invitational, 5 p.m.; Lincoln-Way West at Deerfield Tournament, TBD

Boys lacrosse: Waubonsie Valley at Plainfield, 5 p.m.; Washington at Minooka, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 16

Baseball: Lockport vs. Normal West at PBR Metro East Tournament, Plainfield North at Moline, Yorkville at Lincoln-Way East, 10 a.m.; Dwight at Momence (DH), Lincoln-Way Central at Naperville Central, Morris at Plainfield South, Rich Township at Joliet Central (DH), Romeoville at Stagg (DH), Sandburg at Lemont, Seneca at Lexington, 11 a.m.; Joliet West at O’Fallon, 12:15 p.m.; Joliet West vs. Rochester at O’Fallon, 2:30 p.m.; Joliet Catholic at Edwardsville Tournament, Plainfield East at Jacksonville Tournament, TBD

Softball: Montini at Plainfield South, Oswego at Lockport, 10 a.m.; Antioch at Lincoln-Way East, Bolingbrook at Oswego East (DH), 11 a.m.

Boys track and field: Lemont at Lemont Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Coal City, Dwight, Reed-Custer, Wilmington at Reed-Custer Invitational, 10 a.m.

Girls track and field: Joliet Catholic, Lemont at Lemont Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport at SWSC Indoor Classic (Olivet Nazarene), 9 a.m.; Joliet Central, Joliet West, Minooka, Plainfield Central, Plainfield East, Plainfield North, Plainfield South, Romeoville at SPC Invitational (Lewis), 9:30 a.m.; Coal City, Dwight, Reed-Custer, Wilmington at Reed-Custer Invitational; Marian Catholic at Providence, 10 a.m.

Girls soccer: Joliet Catholic at Morris, 10 a.m.; Plainfield North vs. Crystal Lake Central at St. Charles East Invitational, noon; Joliet Central, Joliet West, Lemont, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport, Plainfield South, Romeoville at Windy City Classic; Plainfield East at Barb Fest TBD

Boys tennis: Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lockport at Triad Invitational, 8 a.m.

Badminton: Lockport at Downers Grove North Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Bolingbrook at Oswego Invitational; Joliet Central, Joliet West, Lincoln-Way West, Plainfield East, Plainfield North, Plainfield South, Romeoville at Birds of Steel Tournament; Lemont at DeKalb Round Robin Tournament, Plainfield Central at Hinsdale South, 9 a.m.

Boys water polo: Lincoln-Way Central at Hinsdale South Invitational, 7:30 a.m.; Lincoln-Way West at Saxon Invitational (Schaumburg), Lockport at Mundelein Invitational, 8 a.m.; Lincoln-Way East at Fenwick Invitational, TBD

Girls water polo: Lincoln-Way Central at Naperville North Invitational, Lincoln-Way East at Naperville Central Invitational, 8 a.m.; Lincoln-Way West at Deerfield Tournament, 9 a.m.

Boys lacrosse: Dunlap at Lockport, 11:45 a.m.; Plainfield at Providence, 3 p.m.

Girls lacrosse: Lockport at Libertyville, 11:30 a.m.

Steve Soucie is the Managing Editor of Friday Night Drive for Shaw Media. Also previously for Shaw Media, Soucie was the Sports Editor at the Joliet Herald News. Prior to that, Soucie worked at the Kankakee Daily Journal and for Pro Football Weekly.