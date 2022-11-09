November 09, 2022
Shaw Local
Morris football quarterfinal ticket information

By Rob Oesterle
Morris Community High School athletic director Jeff Johnson released ticket information for Morris’ Class 5A quarterfinal football game Saturday at 4 p.m. against Mahomet-Seymour.

Tickets are $7 for all spectators and should be purchased online prior to arriving. Per IHSA, a limited amount of cash tickets will be available for $8.

Cash tickets will NOT be sold at the fieldhouse entrance door #31.

Do NOT redeem tickets prior to entering the stadium. Screenshots of tickets will NOT be accepted.

Use the link below to purchase online tickets:

https://gofan.co/app/events/776904?schoolId=IL15591

Gates will open at 3 p.m., with kickoff at 4.

