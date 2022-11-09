Morris football quarterfinal ticket information

Morris Community High School athletic director Jeff Johnson released ticket information for Morris’ Class 5A quarterfinal football game Saturday at 4 p.m. against Mahomet-Seymour.

Tickets are $7 for all spectators and should be purchased online prior to arriving. Per IHSA, a limited amount of cash tickets will be available for $8.

Cash tickets will NOT be sold at the fieldhouse entrance door #31.

Do NOT redeem tickets prior to entering the stadium. Screenshots of tickets will NOT be accepted.

Use the link below to purchase online tickets:

https://gofan.co/app/events/776904?schoolId=IL15591

Gates will open at 3 p.m., with kickoff at 4.