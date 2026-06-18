Grundy County Sheriff’s Office urges drivers to drive sober, wear seatbelts during 4th of July holiday

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office is starting its 4th of July enforcement period on Friday, running through Monday, July 6; during this time, officers will focus on catching impaired and unbuckled drivers.

“We’re asking all of our residents and visitors to celebrate Independence Day safely,” said Deputy Chief Paul Clampitt. “It’s simple: If you’re driving, don’t drink or use drugs. Our officers will be out in full force to keep impaired drivers off the road.”

The sheriff’s office will be joined by the Illinois State Police and 200 local agencies for increase enforcement statewide.

“This 4th of July, designate a sober driver and don’t let friends or family members drive under the influence,” Clampitt said.

The sheriff’s office offered these tips:

Give the designated drivers the keys to the car before leaving.

Those who are drunk or impaired by cannabis or other drugs should use a ride-sharing service like Uber or Lyft, or call a sober friend to get home safely.

Report drunk drivers to law enforcement by pulling over and calling 911.

Make sure everyone in the vehicle is wearing a seatbelt.

The enforcement campaign is funded with federal highway safety money administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation, and it is supported by the Illinois State Police and local law enforcement.