HOT ROD Power Tour makes its way down Route 66 through Joliet into Dwight

Vehicles line the parking lot at Casey's gas station in Dwight the morning of Tuesday, June 9 as drivers in the HOT ROD Power Tour make their way down Route 66 in Dwight. (Michael Urbanec)

Tuesday was a good summer day for a drive down the old U.S. Route 66, and traffic through Dwight got so heavy that police had to direct it.

That’s pretty unusual for the small northwestern Livingston County town, which has a population just barely over 4,000 people.

The reason for the increase in traffic was the HOT ROD Power Tour, which launched Monday morning from the Route 66 Raceway in Joliet.

The drivers made their way along the Mother Road in classic cars and trucks, show cars, and modern luxury vehicles heading south toward Rantoul, where they will end their day. Over the next several days, they will make their way toward Tulsa by way of St. Louis and Springfield, Mo.

According to the Route 66 Centennial website, the HOT ROD Power Tour is celebrating 100 years of Route 66, America’s most famous roadway.

On their journey, drivers will trek over 1,000 miles and participate in events along the way.

It’s America’s largest traveling car show, bringing more than 6,000 cars and trucks of all years, makes and models.