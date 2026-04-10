Community Pulse: Changes coming to Morris High as district prepares for construction

Dear Morris residents,

After much planning and design, the construction projects supported by Morris Community High School’s referendum are getting underway. This work will span two to three years, and while we are excited to get to the finished product, there will be a lot of inconvenience in the meantime.

Parking will be extremely limited on and near campus with shifting traffic patterns, some parking areas permanently closed, and new areas constructed. There will be a great deal of construction traffic on Union Street, including at a new entrance that will be created north of the tennis courts. This will also impact pedestrian traffic on sidewalks and which doors are accessible to students, staff, and visitors.

Those community organizations that often use our facilities were notified last year that our facilities would not be available for an indefinite period of time, as we cannot accommodate most events. Even some of our own high school events and what we can host will be impacted.

Safety is of utmost concern during this time, and our construction partners will take great care to highlight areas that are off-limits using personnel, fencing, and barricades. Unfortunately, people do not always heed these warnings, so please take the time to talk to your children about safety in construction zones. This is especially important for those who cut across campus during non-school hours for various reasons. We get a lot of people walking pets and riding bikes through campus at all hours of the day and night. This will not be safe with so much demolition, construction, and increased traffic. Cutting through campus should be avoided for your safety. This warning also applies to fields where there will be extensive excavation for geothermal wells, relocation of utilities, and other work.

For those of you who live near MCHS, we understand that you will be impacted by increased noise and traffic, as well as increased street parking. We greatly appreciate your patience and understanding while this work is being completed and look forward to an amazing unveiling of the completed project!

Sincerely,

Craig R. Ortiz, Ed.D.

Superintendent

Morris Community High School District 101