Registration opens for Morris Hospital’s Camp 911 summer program, teaching first aid and emergency response

A Camp 911 student runs the Morris Fire Department's obstacle course, which shows kids to stop, drop and roll, how to climb through a window, how to dial 911, and how to pull a fire alarm on Friday, June 13, 2025. (Michael Urbanec)

Morris Hospital is hosting Camp 911, a hands-on safety program for children entering 3rd, 4th, or 5th grade, on Friday, June 12, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Morris Hospital YMCA, 2200 W. Dupont Ave.

The program costs $20 per child and includes a t-shirt.

With support from local agencies and volunteers, Camp 911 will teach students how to stay safe, respond in emergencies, and apply basic first-aid techniques through interactive activities.

The program will be held rain or shine. Children should wear gym shoes and come prepared for both indoor and outdoor activities.

Registration is open at www.morrishospital.org/events by selecting the Kids Classes category. Space is limited. Registration closes May 22.

Note: Children enrolled in the Morris Hospital YMCA’s summer camp will be automatically enrolled in Camp 911 and should not register separately.

For more information, call Morris Hospital’s Wellness office at 815-705-7358.

Contact:

Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers 815.942.2932 www.morrishospital.org