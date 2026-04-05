Morris Hospital marks Parkinson’s Awareness Month with free community programs

Morris Hospital is hosting two free programs in April for people with Parkinson’s disease and their families, in recognition of Parkinson’s Awareness Month.

Both programs will be held at the Morris Hospital YMCA, 2200 W. Dupont Ave., and do not require YMCA membership.

Nutrition Program

On Wednesday, April 15, from 2-3 p.m., a registered dietitian will discuss how Parkinson’s affects nutrition and demonstrate how to incorporate nutrient-rich foods into meals. Parkinson’s can increase the risk of certain nutritional deficiencies, making dietary planning essential.

To register, visit www.morrishospital.org/events, select the Nutrition category, or call the Morris Hospital Wellness Manager at 815-705-7358.

Physical Therapy Program

On Tuesday, April 21, from 2-3 p.m., a physical therapist assistant will present Physical Therapy Options for Parkinson’s, highlighting services Morris Hospital offers to help patients optimize speech and physical function.

To register, visit www.morrishospital.org/events, select Education Classes at the YMCA, or call the Morris Hospital YMCA at 815-513-8080.

Both programs are free and open to the public.

Contact:

Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers 815.942.2932 www.morrishospital.org