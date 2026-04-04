Letter to the Editor: Illinois wetlands in need of protection after federal regulations reduced

Illinois is at a turning point when it comes to protecting our remaining wetlands. Recent changes following the Sackett v. EPA decision, along with new proposals from the Environmental Protection Agency, have significantly reduced federal protections. By one estimate, as much as 94% of Illinois wetlands could lose coverage under the Clean Water Act.

Illinois cannot rely on federal action alone. More than 90% of our original wetlands have already been lost, and our state currently lacks a comprehensive program to protect what remains.

This matters for everyday residents. Wetlands help reduce flooding, improve water quality, recharge groundwater, and support wildlife. In fact, remaining wetlands in Illinois provide hundreds of millions of dollars annually in flood protection—helping prevent damage to homes, roads, and businesses. They also play a role in reducing agricultural runoff and storing carbon.

The proposed Wetlands Protection Act would create a state-level permitting system to manage development impacting wetlands. Importantly, normal farming activities are exempt.

I encourage readers to contact their state representatives and ask them to support wetlands protection in Illinois.

Thank you,

Mike Gallagher, Morris