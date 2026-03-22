Grundy/Kendall Regional Office of Education reports 174 new bus drivers

Meghan Martin, the Grundy/Kendall Regional Office of Education superintendent, reported to the Grundy County Board Thursday that the region has trained 174 new bus drivers.

Martin said this is exciting because the region’s been in need of new bus drivers. Martin also said the region has submitted fingerprints for 518 people for the purpose of substitute teaching, teaching, working construction on the schools, and any other work that needs done at the school.

She said the region received a grant that was used to purchase English/Language Arts and math manipulatives for early childhood centers and elementary schools in both Kendall and Grundy Counties.

Martin said there was nearly $17,000 remaining from the grant that the region was able to give to schools.