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Morris Herald-News

Grundy/Kendall Regional Office of Education reports 174 new bus drivers

School buses outside of Saratoga School on Wednesday night, when the Saratoga Elementary School Board was discussing whether or not it should contract out bus services.

School buses parked in the lot at Saratoga Elementary School, north of Morris. (Michael Urbanec)

By Michael Urbanec

Meghan Martin, the Grundy/Kendall Regional Office of Education superintendent, reported to the Grundy County Board Thursday that the region has trained 174 new bus drivers.

Martin said this is exciting because the region’s been in need of new bus drivers. Martin also said the region has submitted fingerprints for 518 people for the purpose of substitute teaching, teaching, working construction on the schools, and any other work that needs done at the school.

She said the region received a grant that was used to purchase English/Language Arts and math manipulatives for early childhood centers and elementary schools in both Kendall and Grundy Counties.

Martin said there was nearly $17,000 remaining from the grant that the region was able to give to schools.

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Michael Urbanec

Michael Urbanec

Michael Urbanec covers Grundy County and the City of Morris, Coal City, Minooka, and more for the Morris Herald-News