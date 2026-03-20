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Morris Herald-News

City of Morris hosts workshop on trails and downtown parking on Tuesday

Morris City Hall

Morris City Hall (Michael Urbanec)

By Michael Urbanec

The City of Morris is hosting a workshop on community-wide trails and downtown parking from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the community room at City Hall.

There, residents can learn about the proposed recommendations that could improve how people move around Morris, including bicycle and pedestrian connections, roadway safety improvements, and updates to downtown parking policies, according to a Facebook post from the City of Morris.

Snacks will be provided, and attendees will be entered into a drawing for a $100 Grundy County Chamber of Commerce gift card.

This event is funded by an Illinois Department of Transportation Planning and Research grant.

Michael Urbanec

Michael Urbanec

Michael Urbanec covers Grundy County and the City of Morris, Coal City, Minooka, and more for the Morris Herald-News