Turnout steady for Grundy County

Voters turned out in a steady stream for Tuesday’s primary election.

Grundy County Clerk Kay Olson said Tuesday night that the lines never got too long and the day started off quietly, but election judges were kept busy enough throughout the day.

“Looking back at the last two general primaries, we averaged about 18% turnout,” Olson said.

She said as of right now, there are 1,195 early voters and 901 mail-in votes to be counted, with some mail-in votes still expected to come in.

“These are unofficial results,” Olson said. “We have to wait the two weeks to accept any late arriving that has been postmarked by today’s date.”

She said processing judges come in on Wednesday, April 1, process any votes coming in that were postmarked on time, and then the canvas will be tabulated after.